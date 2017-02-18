4 men rescued from life boat in Gulf of Mexico off Galveston
Coast Guard officials say four men have been rescued from a life raft in the Gulf of Mexico after their fishing boat capsized about 100 miles off Galveston. Authorities say nobody was hurt in Friday afternoon's rescue credited to some people in a nearby fishing boat amid stormy weather.
