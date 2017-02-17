2 boaters rescued by Coast Guard in Ship Channel

Two people were rescued from a burning ship Two boaters were rescued from their burning craft by a U.S. Coast Guard crew shortly before the vessel was fully engulfed in flames midday Saturday. Coast Guard crew members were in the Houston Ship Channel at 12:45 p.m. when they spotted smoke and responded to find a 44-foot sport fishing boat ablaze about 5 miles due east of Kemah, Petty Officer Andy Kendrick said.

