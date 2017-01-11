the Ice Merchant is a Riveting Accoun...

the Ice Merchant is a Riveting Account Of Secrets

Serious readers perfectly understand the advantage of well-written fiction: it's an escape from whatever ails you, whenever it's convenient. The Ice Merchant, Paul Boor's newest novel, set in Galveston, TX in 1889, is a tale of the post-civil war ice trade, new medical schools, trafficking in corpses, the discovery of a cure for yellow fever, and a chilling reminder of our human frailties.

