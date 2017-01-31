The Grand Presents The Rob Landes Trio in Music from the Movies

The Grand presents The Rob Landes Trio in a memorable evening of Hollywood movie music on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 4 pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.