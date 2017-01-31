The Grand Presents The Rob Landes Tri...

The Grand Presents The Rob Landes Trio in Music from the Movies

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Grand presents The Rob Landes Trio in a memorable evening of Hollywood movie music on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 4 pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan 12 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan 6 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan 5 BudDumpBump 3
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Jan 5 CerealKillerOrNah 3
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Jan 1 Pat 541
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC