The Grand Presents The Rob Landes Trio in Music from the Movies
The Grand presents The Rob Landes Trio in a memorable evening of Hollywood movie music on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 4 pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com .
