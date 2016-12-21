The Contemporary Austin reopens Jones Center site with Monika Sosnowska's Habitat
The Contemporary Austin announced Monika Sosnowska: Habitat, the inaugural exhibition in its newly expanded Jones Center location. Designed by Paul Lewis of LTL Architects, who was also the architect of the original building renovation in 2010, the expansion increases gallery space to 7,000 square feet, along with significant enhancements to the museum's infrastructure, allowing The Contemporary to organize larger-scale original shows conceived by the museum's curators, host touring exhibitions of greater size and breadth, and display larger-scale works of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|22 hr
|Pat
|541
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC