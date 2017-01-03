Silt Buildup in Galveston Ship Channel Causing Problems
An unexpected buildup of silt in the Galveston Ship Channel is causing headaches for the Port of Galveston and some of the private businesses that operate there. The Galveston County Daily News reports the ship channel is dredged to different depths in different areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Pat
|541
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC