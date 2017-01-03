Silt Buildup in Galveston Ship Channe...

Silt Buildup in Galveston Ship Channel Causing Problems

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

An unexpected buildup of silt in the Galveston Ship Channel is causing headaches for the Port of Galveston and some of the private businesses that operate there. The Galveston County Daily News reports the ship channel is dredged to different depths in different areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Sun Pat 541
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07) Dec 14 The 13 year olds ... 115
Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15) Dec 4 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
Bacliff Tx (Nov '07) Nov '16 Tattoo Tabby 31
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Nov '16 Innocent 111
do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13) Nov '16 Kierariley10 13
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC