Robert Earl Keen to Celebrate Mardi Gras at The Grand

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents a special performance Robert Earl Keen Celebrates Mardi Gras Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm. Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.