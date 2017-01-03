Prosecutor: Durst poses threat to witnesses in murder case

Multimillionaire Robert Durst is a "menace to society" and a danger to several witnesses in his murder case, prosecutors said in an effort to preserve their testimony in case they get killed. Durst has killed two people who had information in the mysterious disappearance of his first wife and was prepared to kill others who might have stopped him, Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said in court papers before a hearing Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

