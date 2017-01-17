NextDecade signs lease to develop LNG export project at Texas City
NextDecade has signed lease agreements with the State of Texas and the City of Texas City for a close to 1,000-acre site at Shoal Point for the potential development of a multi-billion-dollar LNG export facility. Texas City owns almost 376 acres at Shoal Point, while the Texas General Land Office manages the adjoining 618 acres of state land.
