NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire
In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, veteran astronaut Virgil Grissom, first American spacewalker Ed White and rookie Roger Chaffee, stand for a photograph in Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Toomanypharts
|1,076
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC