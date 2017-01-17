McKinney Fire Department awarded the Lone Star Achievement Award
On Jan. 17, 2017, The Texas Fire Chiefs Association presented its annual Lone Star Achievement Award to the McKinney Fire Department at the Texas Fire Chief's Executive Conference in Galveston, Texas. The Lone Star Achievement Award honors departments for implementing an innovative and progressive program that enhances community fire and life safety service delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC