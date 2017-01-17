Jim Parsons talks "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff

PanARMENIAN.Net - When you create as unique a character as The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, what do you do for an encore? If you're producers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steve Molaro, and actor Jim Parsons, who has been portraying the eccentric nerd for the past decade, you give the audience more of what they love, Empire said. As announced last November, a spin-off series focusing on a twelve-year-old Sheldon has been put into development.

