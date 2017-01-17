Jim Parsons talks "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff
PanARMENIAN.Net - When you create as unique a character as The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper, what do you do for an encore? If you're producers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steve Molaro, and actor Jim Parsons, who has been portraying the eccentric nerd for the past decade, you give the audience more of what they love, Empire said. As announced last November, a spin-off series focusing on a twelve-year-old Sheldon has been put into development.
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
