How Stressful Will a Trip to Mars Be on the Human Body?
Preliminary research results for the NASA Twins Study debuted at NASA's Human Research Program's annual Investigators' Workshop in Galveston, Texas the week of January 23. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly returned home last March after nearly one year in space living on the International Space Station . His identical twin brother, Mark, remained on Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC