How Stressful Will a Trip to Mars Be ...

How Stressful Will a Trip to Mars Be on the Human Body?

Read more: Environmental News Network

Preliminary research results for the NASA Twins Study debuted at NASA's Human Research Program's annual Investigators' Workshop in Galveston, Texas the week of January 23. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly returned home last March after nearly one year in space living on the International Space Station . His identical twin brother, Mark, remained on Earth.

