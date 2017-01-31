Galveston Debut of SCRAP-ARTS-MUSIC features Hot Rhythms, Raw Energy, ...

Galveston Debut of SCRAP-ARTS-MUSIC f...

On Friday, March 24, 2017 at 8 pm, The Grand presents internationally renowned "next-generation" percussion ensemble, Scrap-Arts-Music, in their Galveston debut! Tickets may be purchased at The Grand's Box Office, 2020 Postoffice Street, by calling 409.765.1894, 800.821.1894, or online at www.thegrand.com . Transcending language, culture, and age, Scrap-Arts-Music offers a highly physical, wildly theatrical, and thoroughly entertaining taste of the musical vanguard.

