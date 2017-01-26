Galveston City Council approves contr...

Galveston City Council approves contract to resume trolleys

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: News Times

In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, David Smith, the executive director for mass transit, fleet and special events for the City of Galveston, looks over the flood damaged engine and electrical system of one of the city's trolleys in Galveston, Texas. The trolleys have been out of commission since Hurricane Ike hit the island in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan 12 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan 6 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan 5 BudDumpBump 3
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Jan 5 CerealKillerOrNah 3
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Jan 1 Pat 541
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC