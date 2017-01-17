Dredging begins in final phase of Gal...

Dredging begins in final phase of Galveston beach expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Valley Morning Star

Crews have begun transferring up to 1 million cubic yards of sand in dredging to fortify a stretch of Southeast Texas beach and reduce erosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Thomas Carroll, DDS Thu Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan 12 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan 6 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan 5 BudDumpBump 3
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Jan 5 CerealKillerOrNah 3
News Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06) Jan 1 Pat 541
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC