Convicted ex-Galveston judge gives up law license

Convicted ex-Galveston judge gives up...

A former Galveston County court-at-law judge convicted of abuse of official capacity has given up his law license. The Galveston County Daily News reports the Texas Supreme Court, in accepting Christopher Dupuy's resignation from practicing law in the state, says the decision is in the best interest of the public, the law profession and Dupuy himself.

