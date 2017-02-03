Children and Refugees Who Planned Med...

Children and Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in the US Stuck After Trump Executive Order

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: 1560 KNZR

Refugees and children in need of medical treatment are among the thousands affected after Donald Trump issued an executive order to largely ban travelers from seven majority Muslim nations. In Jordan, at least 20 refugees from Syria and Iraq with serious medical conditions are waiting to see if they will be allowed in the country, according to their lawyer Jayne Fleming and the Center for Victims of Torture.

