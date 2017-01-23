Burned Syrian children find treatment in Texas
War-torn Syrian children are being treated at the famed burn center at Shriners Hospital for Children (SHC) in Galveston, Texas. Moath, 7, whose face was deeply seared by flames in Aleppo, recently arrived his begin his long road to recovery.
