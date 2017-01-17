Beachcomber in Galveston finds foreign coins believed stolen
The Galveston County Daily News reports Hodsdon's usual beach day involves using his metal detector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Thu
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC