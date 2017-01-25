$40 million Galveston Sea Scout base ...

$40 million Galveston Sea Scout base to open to public

GALVESTON A $40 million state-of-the art sailing center complex on Offatts Bayou once reserved for use by Sea Scouts will be opened to the public and renamed Sea Star Base Galveston, a Sea Star Base spokeswoman said Wednesday. The decision to open the sailing center at 7509 Broadway near the Galveston Causeway to the general public was made because so many of its programs already involved participants outside the Sea Scout organization, spokeswoman Mary Jo Naschke said.

