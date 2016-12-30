The glories of Galveston, a Victorian playground on the Gulf
Touring the grand mansions lining an upscale district of historic homes in Galveston, Texas, offers one of the more compelling collections of Victorian architecture in the United States. Built at a time when this city was a glittering gem on the Gulf, the rows and row of ornate designs, colorful facades, and restored porches offer a genteel collection of architecture classics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|3 hr
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC