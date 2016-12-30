The glories of Galveston, a Victorian...

The glories of Galveston, a Victorian playground on the Gulf

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Curbed

Touring the grand mansions lining an upscale district of historic homes in Galveston, Texas, offers one of the more compelling collections of Victorian architecture in the United States. Built at a time when this city was a glittering gem on the Gulf, the rows and row of ornate designs, colorful facades, and restored porches offer a genteel collection of architecture classics.

