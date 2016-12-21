Military helicopter crashes off Texas coast
A military helicopter with two people thought to be aboard crashed into waters near Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, local media reported. "We're being told it's a military grade helicopter from what the witnesses are telling us," Pasadena Fire Department Marshal David Brannon told Houston TV broadcaster KTRK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
|Joseph John Radler (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|LastChance
|72
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC