Mexico explosion: At least 29 killed in fireworks blast
People in neighboring towns reported that they could feel the ground tremble beneath their feet as fireworks stalls exploded in Tultepec, about 40 kilometers north of Mexico City. Seventy-two people were injured, said Eruviel Avila, governor of the State of Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
|Joseph John Radler (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|LastChance
|72
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC