Life in 1917 was different from today...

Life in 1917 was different from today but perhaps not by much

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Chron

U.S. servicemen, one holding an infant, lean from train windows to say goodbye to loved ones as they get ready to leave for Europe to fight in World War I. Many would not return, and those who did would find a much different nation on the brink of becoming a world power. U.S. servicemen, one holding an infant, lean from train windows to say goodbye to loved ones as they get ready to leave for Europe to fight in World War I. Many would not return, and those who did Soldiers marching from Camp Logan to a tabernacle on Vida Street, now Waugh Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07) Dec 14 The 13 year olds ... 115
Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15) Dec 4 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
Bacliff Tx (Nov '07) Nov 30 Tattoo Tabby 31
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Nov '16 Innocent 111
do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13) Nov '16 Kierariley10 13
Joseph John Radler (Aug '14) Nov '16 LastChance 72
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC