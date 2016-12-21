IRA Basics
Patrice M. Konarik, CFP, is founder and president of Sunwest Training Corp. located near Galveston, Texas. With over 20 years experience in the financial industry, Patrice has focused her expertise on the retirement and deposit account areas and is currently providing training for state banking associations, credit unions and other organizations in over 20 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BankersOnline.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
|Joseph John Radler (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|LastChance
|72
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC