'Hidden Figures' a heartwarming, true story
Whether your New Year's resolution was to be outside more, to get more exercise, or just to do more good, the New Year's 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk sponsored by the Friends of Galveston Island State Park can be part of it. The walker-friendly event is extending its appeal to competitive runners as well with a smoother course and electronic timing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|3 hr
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC