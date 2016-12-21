'He would have been sucked straight under': Moment a reckless teen...

'Straight-A, religiously devout' boy, 14, 'shot dead his mother and brother, EIGHT, execution style while they slept then tried to blame his father for the murders' Get ready for the big freeze! Western half of US to be hit with temperatures of up to 30 degrees colder than normal after Alaska experiences bone-chilling lows of minus 41F Rosie O'Donnell says she is 'sorry for the pain' her Barron Trump autism comments caused Melania in very public apology on Twitter Democratic donors tell losing party they're not giving any more after it burned through their millions with nothing to show for it Megyn Kelly heading to CNN? Star host being pursued by network rival for primetime post when her contract is up in July Do women REALLY prefer muscular men? We fit 10 ladies with eye-tracking glasses as they meet three nearly-nude guys with very different physiques... so just where did they look? ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.