Flooding rainfall, severe weather to target southern US into Tuesday
Abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to fuel bouts of significant rainfall from Texas to the Carolinas. Galveston, Texas, set a new record for the wettest December day on Saturday, when 7.68 inches of rain fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
|Joseph John Radler (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|LastChance
|72
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC