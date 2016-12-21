Durst prosecutor seeks testimony, citing fear for witnesses
Prosecutors who charged New York real estate heir Robert Durst with the murder of his best friend in Los Angeles said Wednesday they want to record video testimony from witnesses they fear could die or be killed before trial. Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said they fear for the safety of witnesses because Durst is accused of knocking off Susan Berman, his LA friend who was a witness in the 1982 disappearance of his wife in New York.
