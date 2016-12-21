Civil War-era maps show Texas, Gulf of Mexico in new light
Panorama of the seat of war, with a bird's eye view of Texas and part of Mexico in 1861. This shows the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana to the Rio Grande River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
|do not use "the boss tree removing service - g ... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Kierariley10
|13
|Joseph John Radler (Aug '14)
|Nov '16
|LastChance
|72
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC