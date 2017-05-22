Delta courses will be available for a...

Delta courses will be available for all in city of Galt

In a boon to local students, San Joaquin Delta College has released a list of classes it plans to offer both high school students and the public at a satellite campus at Estrellita High School in Galt come fall. It should have little effect on the continuation school.

