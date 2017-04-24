Delta College of the future unveiled
A college master plan up for possible approval next month envisions hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of improvements, including a new health science building to prepare students for high-demand careers, and a building specifically for career technical education. The college also proposes to keep its Manteca farm, after talk of selling that property prompted protests from the agricultural community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Galt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|makolovrat
|25
|unsolved shooting2015
|Dec '16
|Who
|3
|This 1953 Ford F-100 Started With A Teenage Kid... (May '16)
|May '16
|KreJaMillyLaVonn
|3
|Tiny kitten rescued from conveyer belt at recyc... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|Old Faithful
|5
|Review: National School of Dental Assisting (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|N Kehr - Owner
|5
|Wilton tribe gambles on Galt City Council's sup... (Mar '13)
|Jun '14
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC