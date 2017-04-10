Auralex Shows Solidarity for U.S. Military Veterans with High-Level...

After meeting at the NAMM Show, Auralex saw the dedication that Vet-Traxx Project Founder and American veteran Eric Lewis brought to the venture, which seeks to help military vets with PTSD/TBI and other conditions via a recording studio that gives voice to their musical talents Auralex provided acoustical treatment products including Studiofoam Pro, Studiofoam Wedgies, ProPanels and HoverMats that bring an extra level of professionalism to Vet-Traxx's project studio Indianapolis, IN - America today is home to over 2.7 million service members who have served in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001, with over half of them deployed more than once. Many have returned with wounds both apparent and hidden.

