Asparagus Festival off to a frying start

Asparagus Festival off to a frying start

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: RecordNET

Now in its third year of being organized by the Noceti Group, Inc., the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival features a mix of motorsports-themed attractions, as well as the creative dishes made with festival's namesake vegetable. Many people braved the more than half-hour wait for the trademark deep-fried asparagus, but other offerings included lumpia, slaw, burritos, corn dogs, ice cream, nachos, pasta, and bacon-wrapped asparagus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar '17 Guest 75
News Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11) Jan '17 makolovrat 25
unsolved shooting2015 Dec '16 Who 3
News This 1953 Ford F-100 Started With A Teenage Kid... (May '16) May '16 KreJaMillyLaVonn 3
News Tiny kitten rescued from conveyer belt at recyc... (Dec '15) Apr '16 Old Faithful 5
Review: National School of Dental Assisting (Oct '10) Jan '16 N Kehr - Owner 5
News Wilton tribe gambles on Galt City Council's sup... (Mar '13) Jun '14 Unknown 4
See all Galt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galt Forum Now

Galt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Galt, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC