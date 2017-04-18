Asparagus Festival off to a frying start
Now in its third year of being organized by the Noceti Group, Inc., the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival features a mix of motorsports-themed attractions, as well as the creative dishes made with festival's namesake vegetable. Many people braved the more than half-hour wait for the trademark deep-fried asparagus, but other offerings included lumpia, slaw, burritos, corn dogs, ice cream, nachos, pasta, and bacon-wrapped asparagus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Galt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|makolovrat
|25
|unsolved shooting2015
|Dec '16
|Who
|3
|This 1953 Ford F-100 Started With A Teenage Kid... (May '16)
|May '16
|KreJaMillyLaVonn
|3
|Tiny kitten rescued from conveyer belt at recyc... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|Old Faithful
|5
|Review: National School of Dental Assisting (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|N Kehr - Owner
|5
|Wilton tribe gambles on Galt City Council's sup... (Mar '13)
|Jun '14
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC