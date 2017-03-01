Motorcyclist Killed Near Elk Grove Train Derailment Wreckage
Friends of a motorcyclist killed on a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt this weekend are blaming his death on drivers slowing to look at wreckage of a train derailment. While trains can now travel on those tracks, several box cars are still piled along its side, possibly distracting drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Galt Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia's Sex Party says proposed bong ban ra... (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|makolovrat
|25
|unsolved shooting2015
|Dec '16
|Who
|3
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|This 1953 Ford F-100 Started With A Teenage Kid... (May '16)
|May '16
|KreJaMillyLaVonn
|3
|Tiny kitten rescued from conveyer belt at recyc... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|Old Faithful
|5
|Review: National School of Dental Assisting (Oct '10)
|Jan '16
|N Kehr - Owner
|5
|Wilton tribe gambles on Galt City Council's sup... (Mar '13)
|Jun '14
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galt Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC