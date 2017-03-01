Motorcyclist Killed Near Elk Grove Tr...

Motorcyclist Killed Near Elk Grove Train Derailment Wreckage

Friends of a motorcyclist killed on a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt this weekend are blaming his death on drivers slowing to look at wreckage of a train derailment. While trains can now travel on those tracks, several box cars are still piled along its side, possibly distracting drivers.

