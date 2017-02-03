Biz Buzz: First Northern hires treasury management VP
First Northern Bank announced Wednesday that it has hired Shaun L. Farrell as vice president and treasury management relationship manager. Farrell, who has been the treasurer of Galt for 26 years, arrives from Banner Bank in Elk Grove and brings 28 years of banking experience to the position.
