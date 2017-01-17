Man gets prison term for storing chil...

Man gets prison term for storing child porn on cellphone

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A man who had hundreds of images of child pornography on his cellphone has been sentenced to five years in state prison. The investigation that led to Wood's arrest last July started with a referral from the Galt, California police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Jan 18 hey 3
unsolved shooting2015 Dec '16 Who 3
News Party advantage gives incumbents a boost in Ass... Oct '16 Who 1
Reproductions Partners Desk For Sale UK Oct '16 hlhqntl 1
News This 1953 Ford F-100 Started With A Teenage Kid... (May '16) May '16 KreJaMillyLaVonn 3
News Tiny kitten rescued from conveyer belt at recyc... (Dec '15) Apr '16 Old Faithful 5
Review: National School of Dental Assisting (Oct '10) Jan '16 N Kehr - Owner 5
See all Galt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galt Forum Now

Galt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Galt, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC