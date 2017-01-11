Dramatic rescues, scares in storm's aftermath
Skies cleared and the rainfall finally ceased following four days of heavy precipitation in the Valley, but conditions created by the storm were still threatening lives and property Wednesday in parts of San Joaquin County. The Stockton Fire Department's Water Rescue Team pulled a woman out of the Calaveras River east of Pershing Avenue about 5 p.m. after she became stranded in the rising water near a homeless encampment on an islet.
