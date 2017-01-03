Chronicle Season of Sharing Fund Daily Donor List
Judith Aune ; Baer Family , $250, in memory of Jessica & Richard Persoff; Angela Barra , $250, in memory of Mary Louise Newling ; Susan & Barry Baskin , $500, in honor of our grandchildren; Harriet Beinfield, $100, in memory of Sherifa Edoga; Chris & Jyoti Black, $100; Rob & Hallie Bremault, in honor of those unable to get off the streets of downtown SF; Sara Budhdev, in memory of Ali Khan ; Deborah L. Churchill , $300; Linda Connelly , in honor of Patty, Mony, Maxine & Donna; Bob Dean, $300; Dean Dietrich , $100, in memory of Mia Chaikin; Matt & Linda Dusanic, $500; David G. Fink , $50, in honor of my friend Christine Maggiorre ; Jack Fong , in memory of Quan Fong ; Tom & Emily Galt , $1,000; Jane K. Gardner , $100, in memory of Caitlin Haines Foote ; Georgie Gleim , $500; Alex Goergen ; Tama Greenberg , in memory of Bonnie Jean & Leonard Greenberg ; Dian Grueneich & Stephen Passek, ... (more)
