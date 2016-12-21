'Choices' delay action on north county Delta College campus
A vote to build a new San Joaquin Delta College campus on the north end of the county likely won't happen soon after President Kathy Hart recommended to the Board of Trustees to indefinitely postpone its previous decision to approve a site south of Galt. Hart on Tuesday laid out three choices for trustees to consider, but recommended the option that looks further into the possibility and need for a north county center and then decide whether site at Liberty Road and Highway 99 or another location should be used.
