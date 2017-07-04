Reviewing Evolution Petroleum Corp

Resolute Energy Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corp are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitabiliy. Resolute Energy Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.