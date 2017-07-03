A small town's act of tolerance makes for an unlikely war hero

Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura, 91, of Gallup, N.M., stands at a pillar dedicated to his accomplishments during the Korean War, where he was credited with saving the lives of his fellow soldiers and awarded the Medal of Honor. To keep their minds off the cold and hunger, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura told his new friend, an Italian kid from Boston, about his hometown of Gallup, N.M. Joe Annello pictured the kind of strange buttes and red-rock desert he had seen in John Wayne movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.