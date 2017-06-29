Victims identified in recent murder i...

Victims identified in recent murder investigations

The first happened on May 31 when police say they found 31-year-old Leon Wauneka dead in an apartment on Anderson near San Pedro. The other investigation started this past Sunday when police say they found 39-year-old Hubert McCray's body.

