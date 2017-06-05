First woman chosen to chair NM legislative finance committee

A woman has ascended to the top of another male-dominated bastion of power in New Mexico's state government - the influential joint finance committee that drafts the state budget. Democratic Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup took the reins Tuesday as chairwoman of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee, which commands subpoena powers and a staff of 38. She's the first female to lead the committee in its 60-year history, as women take leading roles on state finance committees that hold purse strings for vital programs and projects.

