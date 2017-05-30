Alabama organization raises flag for New Mexico war hero

In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, Cliff Yow helps Hiroshi Miyamura straighten his Medal of Honor as Miyamura steps out of his home for a flag raising ceremony in Gallup, N.M. Gallup neighbors can now recognize the house of Miyamura by the new flag pole erected in front of his house. The Flag for Vets organization installed Miyamura's new flag with lights so he won't have to take it down each day.

