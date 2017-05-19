Raffle tickets on sale for classic Fi...

Raffle tickets on sale for classic Firebird restored by priest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A group in this New Mexico city loves restoring muscle cars to pristine condition to help send students to seminary. The leader of the group has had a passion for cars since he was a teen, and once again, he's embarking on a project that raises money so students can attend seminary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gallup Music Forum (Feb '13) May 9 Musikologist 14
News Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin... Apr '17 Biggie63 2
Rock Springs (Oct '09) Apr '17 Woo 8
Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Search continues for missing man (Apr '08) Mar '17 Paul 6
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb '17 lolol 1
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,260,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC