Officers cleared in death of knife-wielding New Mexico man
Officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in northwest New Mexico who police say was armed with two knives have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing. The Gallup Independent reports Deputy District Attorney Earl Rhoads found the Gallup officers justified in their use of force against 29-year-old Alvin Sylversmythe.
