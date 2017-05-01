Officers cleared in death of knife-wi...

Officers cleared in death of knife-wielding New Mexico man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in northwest New Mexico who police say was armed with two knives have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing. The Gallup Independent reports Deputy District Attorney Earl Rhoads found the Gallup officers justified in their use of force against 29-year-old Alvin Sylversmythe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gallup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gallup Music Forum (Feb '13) May 9 Musikologist 14
News Correction officer arrested, accused of sleepin... Apr '17 Biggie63 2
Rock Springs (Oct '09) Apr '17 Woo 8
Fort Wingate Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Search continues for missing man (Apr '08) Mar '17 Paul 6
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb '17 lolol 1
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
See all Gallup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gallup Forum Now

Gallup Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gallup Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Gallup, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC