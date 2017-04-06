New Mexico lawmakers move to restore ...

New Mexico lawmakers move to restore vetoed funding

Wednesday May 24

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. A proposal to overhaul New Mexico's tax on sales and business services will not come to a vote during a special legislative session, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Martinez has been a vocal advocate for the tax reforms that would do away with a variety of tax breaks to bring in sales tax revenue from more sources - at a lower overall tax rate.

