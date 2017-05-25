FBI commemorates National Missing Children's Day
To commemorate National Missing Children's Day, the Albuquerque FBI Field Office today remembers Anthonette Cayedito, who was last seen inside her family's residence in Gallup, New Mexico, on April 6, 1986.
